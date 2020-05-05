COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Clair Correctional Facility; 7th among ADOC inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Ala. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate tested positive while he was at a local hospital receiving care for a non-COVID-19 related preexisting medical condition.

This inmate is the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Alabama Department of Corrections inmate population. Of the seven, four have recovered.

Upon completing ADOC’s consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the dorm at St. Clair in which this inmate was housed prior to his hospital stay on level-one quarantine. Inmates on level-one quarantine will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

ADOC also reported an employee at Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared by a medical provider to return to work, bringing the total number of active cases among ADOC staff to 11.

On April 29, 2020, inmates employed at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women factory plant began production of gowns. At this time, nearly 1,000 gowns have been produced and shipped to the ADOC’s Office of Health Services for strategic distribution to staff across its facilities.

As of May 1, 2020, inmates employed at factory plants at William C. Holman Correctional Facility and Tutwiler have produced a total of 82,763 face masks. All inmates and staff have received two masks, and 10 of ADOC’s facilities have received a second shipment to provide inmates at these facilities with a total of four masks. ADOC’s end-goal is to produce enough masks for every inmate in custody to have a total of four masks available for use/reuse.

