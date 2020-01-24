Court: Methodist bishops must testify in sex abuse case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court says two United Methodist bishops must testify in a lawsuit filed by a one-time church member who claims he was sexually abused by a youth minister.

The court on Friday turned away an attempt by the church officials to avoid giving sworn testimony in a suit filed in 2015 by a person identified in court records only by initials.

The current Methodist bishop of north Alabama, Debra Wallace-Padgett, and predecessor Will Willimon argued in court that they don’t have personal knowledge of the case and shouldn’t have to testify. The court rejected their arguments.

