County Hwy. 7 in Blount County impassable following severe weather

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A road in Blount County is now impassable after severe storms caused part of it to collapse Sunday.
The West Blount Fire District is warning everyone to avoid County Highway 7, just before Jack Cole Road. Crews say you must find an alternate route for the day.
