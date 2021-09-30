County commission supports closing St. Clair Correctional Facility, says community would benefit

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — During this week’s special session, Alabama lawmakers are considering the closure of five prisons statewide, including St. Clair County Correctional Center.

The St. Clair County Commission passed a resolution in support of the facility’s closure., citing issues due to age aged as the facility has been in use nearly 40 years. The Commission says inmates would be better served at a new site.

If lawmakers decide to close the facility, commissioners have plans to repurpose as a new center for workforce development and public health and safety services in the community.

While the commission believes the closing of SCCF would benefit the area, local residents say they have concerns about job loss. County leaders say if this happens, they do have plans to provide additional resources for them.

“We could provide them hopefully with the training necessary to obtain careers that are as good or greater from a compensation and longevity perspective,” James Hill, St. Clair County Attorney, said.

County leaders say they believe the closure of the site would make the community safer for people as well.