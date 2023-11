TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Country music star Travis Tritt will be bringing his music to Tuscaloosa next spring for a one-time performance.

Tritt, who has won two Grammys who has sold over 30 million albums throughout his career, will come to the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa on April 26. Chase Matthew and Frank Foster will open for the star.

Tickets will go on sale Friday. For more information, click here.