Country singer Alan Jackson performing 2 ‘drive-in’ concerts in Alabama

NASHVILLE, TN -NOVEMBER 6: Multi award winner Alan Jackson performs at the 36th Annual CMA Awards (Country Music Association) at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 6, 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Adele Starr/Getty Images)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Those missing live music during the COVID-19 pandemic will be in luck next month.

Country singer Alan Jackson will perform a pair of shows across Alabama in June as he launches his first-ever “Small Town Drive-In” concerts. The first show will be held June 5 in Cullman on the Rock the South festival grounds while the second show will be held June 6 in Fairhope at the Oak Hollow Farm.

“Alan Jackson’s ‘Small Town Drive-In’ concerts will find the Country Music Hall of Famer playing to an audience of approximately 2000 parked vehicles,” a press release on Jackson’s website state. “Both events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles.

Tickets for Alan Jackson’s “Small Town Drive-In” concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at his website. General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99 while additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking, closest to the stage, is available starting at $199.99.

A portion of all proceeds from each show will go toward food relief efforts in the Cullman and Fairhope areas. For more information, visit Jackson’s website.

LATEST POSTS