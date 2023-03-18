TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Country music star Cole Swindell will headline at Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 22.

According to the speedway, the Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter will entertain fans the night before the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500. Swindell’s performance will come after a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

“I have been a NASCAR fan my entire life,” Swindell said in a release. “There’s not much that can beat getting to play a show in the center of it all – infield at Talladega! One of the biggest racing venues in all of NASCAR. I’m so excited to play in front of the NASCAR fans which are some of the biggest fans in country music. I can’t wait!”

Swindell released his fourth studio album, Stereotype, on April 8, 2022, which recorded three back-to-back multi-week No. 1 hits. The Georgia native hit the country music scene over a decade ago as a songwriter for Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhettt and Scotty McCreery. He made his vocal debut in 2013 and now has racked up 12 No. 1 hits.

“Cole has been lighting up the charts and he’s going to light up the stage as our Saturday Night Infield Concert performer,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton in a release. “He’s an incredible talent, and his passion for NASCAR just adds to the excitement of the weekend. I know he’s going to put on a great show for our fans.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the speedway’s website.