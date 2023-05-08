With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Alabama using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. DeKalb County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 71,554

#29. Escambia County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 36,879

#28. Hale County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,819

#27. Chilton County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 44,857

#26. Tallapoosa County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 41,284

#25. Marengo County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,397

#24. Bullock County

– Overall Grade: D+

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,386

#23. Geneva County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 26,604

#22. Butler County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,181

#21. Wilcox County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,686

#20. Cleburne County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,046

#19. Henry County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 17,165

#18. Jackson County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 52,548

#17. Walker County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 65,194

#16. Covington County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 37,490

#15. Lawrence County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 33,089

#14. Marion County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 29,392

#13. Washington County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,574

#12. Randolph County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 21,984

#11. Coosa County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,442

#10. Franklin County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 32,034

#9. Bibb County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 22,412

#8. Winston County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 23,650

#7. Clay County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,184

#6. Pickens County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,240

#5. Fayette County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,365

#4. Conecuh County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,778

#3. Choctaw County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,792

#2. Crenshaw County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,300

#1. Lamar County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A+

– Population: 13,929