Counties open storm shelters across state

Local News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Counties all across Alabama have opened up storm shelters as severe weather moves into the state.

Here is a list of all the shelters opened for those looking for extra cover Monday:

  • JEFFERSON
    • Sandusky – Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway – Birmingham, Ala. 35214
    • Pratt City – Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street Pratt – Birmingham, Ala. 35214
    • Smithfield Estates – 1707-B Huntington Drive – Birmingham, Ala. 35214
    • South Hampton – 565 Sheridan Road – Birmingham, Ala. 35214
  • SHELBY COUNTY
    • West Shelby Community Shelter – 4175 Hwy 22 – Montevallo, Ala. 35115
    • Calera Community Storm Shelter – 790 8th Avenue- Calera, Ala. 35040
  • WALKER COUNTY
    • Argo Fire – 6558 Hwy 78 – Cordova, Ala. 35550
    • Boldo/Union Chapel – 6640 Old Birmingham Hwy – Jasper, Ala. 35501
    • City of Carbon Hill – 240 9th Avenue NW – Carbon Hill, Ala. 35549
    • City of Cordova – 59 East Columbus St – Cordova, Ala. 35550
    • City of Cordova – 300 School Road – Cordova, Ala. 35550
    • Copeland Ferry Fire – 19134 Hwy 269 – Quinton, Ala. 35130
    • Eldridge Fire – 208 Smothers Avenue – Elderidge, Ala. 35554
    • McCollum Midway Fire – 16767 Hwy 69 – Jasper, Ala. 35579
    • Parrish Waterworks – 1315 Main D – Parrish, Ala. 35476
    • Saragossa Fore Station #1 – 2440 Saragossa Road – Nauvoo, Ala. 35578
    • Saragossa Fire Station #2 – 356 Redmill-Saragossa Road – Jasper, Ala. 35503
    • Thach Fire – 1220 Thach Loop, Jasper, Ala. 35503
    • Town of Kansas – 187 North School St – Kansas, Ala. 35501
    • Town of Nauvoo – 607 4th Avenue – Nauvoo, Ala. 35578
    • Town of Sipsey – 283 Park Road – Sipsey, Ala. 35504
    • Townley Fire Station 32 – 6848 Holly Grove Road – Jasper, Ala. 35501
    • Tutwiler Fire – 6320 Tutwiler Road – Oakman, Ala. 35579
  • ST. CLAIR COUNTY
    • City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1 – 1814 South Hillcrest Road – Margaret, Ala. 35112
    • City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2 – 155 Foxtrot Way, corner of RockCrest and Clearview Rd – Odenville, Ala. 35120
    • City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #3 – 888 Woodland Circle/Sanie Rd/County Rd 6 – Margaret, Ala. 35112
    • City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #4 – Woodland Ridge Road – Margaret, Ala. 35112
    • City of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter – 200 Alabama Street – Odenville, Ala. 35120
    • City of Riverside FEMA Storm Shelter – 379 Depot Street – Riverside, Ala. 35135
    • Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1 – 13370 Shoal Creek Road – Ashville, Ala. 35953
    • Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2 – 4170 Shoal Creek Road – Ashville, Ala. 35953
    • City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #1 – 585 Village Springs Road – Springville, Ala. 35146
    • City of Springville Storm Shelter #2 – 210 Walker Drive – Springville, Ala. 35146
    • Safe Haven Shelters – 1649 18th Place N – Birmingham, Ala. 35234
    • Pell City Courthouse Basement – 1815 Cogswell, Avenue – Pell City, Ala. 35125
    • Ashville Courthouse Basement – 100 6th Avenue – Ashville, Ala. 35953

