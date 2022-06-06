BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council held a hearing Monday afternoon to consider public input on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposed budget. Eight speakers addressed city councilors at the hearing, voicing concerns about issues ranging from road conditions to littering, but one topic took center stage: funding for the city’s public library system.

Of the hearing’s eight speakers, four solely addressed library funding, each advocating for an increase in the amount currently set aside for libraries in Woodfin’s proposed budget. The amount provided for the library system in Woodfin’s budget, just over $14.5 million, is significantly less than the $18 million the library board told city councilors was necessary to keep every library branch open and fully staffed.

Source: City of Birmingham financial reports

Sophie James told city councilors that when she faced homelessness a few years ago, public libraries became a place of refuge. Now that she’s on her feet, they’re still providing her services it would be difficult to get otherwise.

“I still don’t have a printer, and I go down to the library and I’m able to print stuff,” James said.

James said that for her, arguments that library locations are too close together fall flat.

“I’m the person making that walk, and let me tell you, it ain’t that easy,” she said.

Another speaker, Jason Kobielus, said that consolidating or closing branches could lead to negative impacts for citizens, particularly school-aged children who rely on neighborhood locations. Students from Hayes K-8 are currently able to easily walk to the library’s North Avondale branch after school.

“If we shut down North Avondale — consolidated with Avondale — those same kids are going to have to walk over a mile across two major U.S. highways and four railroad tracks to get to the Avondale branch,” he said.

No city councilor explicitly addressed concerns about the library budget in Monday’s meeting.

Councilor Abbott, though, emphasized to those in attendance that the mayor-council act gives most budget-making power to the mayor. The council votes the budget up or down, she said.

“The City Council cannot make any changes to the city budget unless the mayor agrees to them,” Abbott said. “We are upset about it, but there is absolutely nothing we can do without the legislature’s help.”

“Just vote no,” a member of the audience yelled at the councilors.

“Yes, we could,” Councilor Abbott said. “We could all vote against the ordinance, and we could have a bad relationship with our mayor. But I don’t think that’s the route most of us want to do down. But we’ll see. There’s still time.”

Other speakers at Monday’s hearing told councilors they wanted additional funding for street paving, neighborhood rehabilitation, and housing.

State Rep. Mary Moore told councilors that she hopes and prays that the city’s budget will include funding that focuses on the city’s underserved communities.

“I’m hoping that in your budget, you have allocated funds for incentives to come in to rehab our stable, older neighborhoods, especially in the north side,” Moore said.

The Birmingham City Council will hold a second public hearing on the budget on June 16. Councilor Crystal Smitherman said there will also be an opportunity to address councilors after the Budget and Finance Committee meeting scheduled for June 13. You can also contact city councilors by e-mail here.