Councilor challenging longtime Center Point mayor in runoff election

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tom Henderson has been the mayor of Center Point for 18 years, but a city councilor is now challenging him for that seat.

On Oct. 6, Henderson will face Bobby Scott in a runoff election. Henderson said he’s proud of what he’s added to the city and wants to build on that growth. On the other side, Scott said his top priority is public safety.

Center Point was incorporated in 2002, and Henderson was elected mayor. He said the city was in bad shape at that point, but he cleaned it up, and he’s proud of everything he’s brought to it. In the last few years, the town has added a library, community center, splash pad and a dog park. He’s already working on more projects including the addition of a sidewalk between the park and the shopping center.

“We’ve got a long way to go – we know that,” Henderson said. “And that’s the goal is to continue filling these empty spaces and making the business district pleasing for everyone to come and want to shop in Center Point.”

Scott, who’s been on the city council for four years, also hopes to attract businesses to the city, but believes the biggest issue is public safety. Center Point relies on several Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies to patrol the city. But Scott said that’s not sufficient considering the city’s population. He wants to do a study to determine if more deputies are needed or if the city can add its own police department.

“You don’t want anything to happen to your property or your family,” Scott said. “So safety is at the forefront of any community, small or large.”

