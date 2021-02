TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a shooting involving at least two employees Tuesday afternoon.

According to Trussville police, no one was injured in the shooting. At least three people were involved.

Inside the Trussville Walmart after shots were fired about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/7UKFEGLjcx — Autumn Bracey (@autumnbracey3) February 2, 2021

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” one officer said. “Glad the employees kept it between themselves.”

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is a developing story.