Cottondale woman jailed on animal cruelty charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale woman will spend 90 days in jail and will not be able to own a pet for two years after being charged and convicted of abusing a dog to the point where one of its leg had to be amputated.

Jessica Nichole Huey, 35, was jailed Tuesday after being convicted of second-degree animal cruelty back in January. An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month after Huey failed to show up at the Tuscaloosa County Jail to begin her sentence.

The case first began when the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Clements Road in Cottondale on Sept. 4after receiving reports of an injured dog, which was found severely injured.

“Animal control was notified and made contact with the injured dog and Jessica Huey who claimed ownership,” a statement from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office read. “The dog was released to Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, named Lucky and seen by a veterinarian. Lucky’s leg was amputated due to the untreated injury.”

A warrant for Huey’s arrest was made and on Sept. 21, she was arrested. In January, she appeared in court and was convicted of animal cruelty.

As part of her sentence, Huey will be required to serve 90 days in jail and will be on probation for two years, during which she will not be allowed to own a pet.

