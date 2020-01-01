Cottondale woman injured by New Year’s celebratory gunfire

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman in Tuscaloosa County is recovering after a bullet came through her roof and grazed her, something investigators believe was the result of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Old Birmingham Highway in Cottondale after midnight Wednesday regarding a shot being fired into a building. Arriving at the scene, they found a 59-year-old woman who said a bullet had entered her home through the roof and grazed her shoulder.

“The shot that entered her residence appears to be a result of celebratory gunfire for New Years,” a message on the TCSO’s Facebook page read Wednesday.

The victim was not seriously injured, but Sheriff Ron Abernathy said that whoever fired the shot could face a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

“Bullets shot into the air come down at a velocity that can, as in this case, penetrate a roof and cause injury or death,” Abernathy said in the Facebook message. “Thankfully in this situation, there were only minor injuries. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, if the investigation reveals who the shooter is, they may face criminal charges.”

