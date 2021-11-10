Cottondale VFW helps worker who lost house to fire

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a fire destroyed a family’s home in the Elrod community of Tuscaloosa County. The mother and three children are safe. Her employer, the VFW in Cottondale, is asking the community to help.

VFW Post Commander Donnie Nelson says this hits close to home and that’s why he and his staff are doing everything possible to help Tabetha Nichols and her three children.

“The main thing right now is clothing, her and her children are needing. Blankets and things but mainly clothing right now. It is close to the holidays, and we plan to do a benefit for them to raise funds and we will get the community to step up and raise funds,” Nelson said.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off donations at the VFW in Cottondale. Thankfully, Tabetha Nichols and her three children were not home Tuesday when the fire destroyed her house, which is a total loss.

“Things can be replaced but lives cannot, this close to the holidays is a bad time for something like this to happen. But everyone is stepping up and we are one big family, and they are going to be okay. But we do need the community to help her and her children out,” said Nelson.

Donnie Nelson tells CBS 42 he is planning to hold a benefit drive to help the family in the future. But for now, anyone can drop off donations of clothes, toiletries and other items at the VFW.