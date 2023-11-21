COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cottondale Veterans of Foreign Wars post is stepping up to help homeless veterans stay warm this winter in Tuscaloosa County.

Post commander Walter Turner says he is asking the community to drop off coats, blankets, socks, gloves and hats.

“A lot of our outreach centers for here in Tuscaloosa for people who have homes who take in veterans. They run short of blankets, coats, socks and stuff like that during the winter and toiletries. So we try to help them out by doing this drive every year, to try to help them help veterans,” said Turner.

Turner says the VFW Post 6022 does this event, called “Operation Warmth,” every year. Many have already started to drop off warm clothing to help homeless veterans.

Edward Jenkins says he is so excited the VFW is helping vets who need help. Jenkins is a veteran who served in the United States Airforce.

“And if it wasn’t for churches and VFWS who donate these clothes, because that helps them out for warmth and it gives them hope, and that somebody does care, and without these services, some would suffer, some would die,” Jenkins said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at the VFW Post in Cottondale. It is located at 7001 University Boulevard East. The phone number is 205-553-8040. The VFW in Cottondale is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to around midnight.