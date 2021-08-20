‘Corry’s’ shows us why it’s all about the flavors on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Either inside or out, Corry can feed the whole family, and then some.

Magic city-native Corry Harris, the owner of both Corry’s Food Truck and Corry’s Restaurant, stopped by CBS 42 Morning News to show our team why it’s all about the flavors. Harris opened his first restaurant in 2002 out of his passion for cook and creating new flavors.

After moving his establishment around a few times, he landed on a permanent location in the Powderly area in Birmingham. But, two years later in 2008, Corry started to travel around with his flavors by food truck.

From Grilled Chicken Salads to Wings, to their endless burger combinations, Corry’s Food Truck has it all. All you need to do is ask. But, Corry’s personal favorite is the Philly Chicken Sandwich, so maybe start with that.

Corry’s Food Truck will be heading to the Montgomery prison to feed the inmates this morning until this afternoon before ending the night in Tuscaloosa at Plant Lear. Tomorrow, catch them at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

If not, stop by Corry’s Restaurant in Birmingham for the dine-in experience. They even cater, so make your events flavorful and delicious with the help of Corry and his team.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!