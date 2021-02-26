Coroner: Woman died after falling off parking deck near Children’s Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead near the Children’s of Alabama hospital early Thursday morning.

Katherine Anastasia Juarez, 21, of Birmingham was discovered lying unresponsive near the hospital parking deck.

Officials say Juarez sustained blunt force injuries from a fall off the Children’s of Alabama Hospital parking deck. No evidence has been found that would indicate foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.