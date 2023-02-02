BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.

According to the coroner’s office, 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found dead in his jail cell around 8:42 p.m. on Jan. 29. The cause of Medders’ death is unknown, but an autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.

The coroner’s office said all attempts to locate family members of Medders have failed. Anyone with information related to Medders’ family is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Medders was serving a life sentence at the prison following a 1989 murder conviction out of Etowah County. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections.