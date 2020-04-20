Coroner searching for families of 4 deceased individuals in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner are asking the public for assistance in finding the families of four individuals who passed away earlier this month.

All four died of natural causes and are waiting to be claimed by family members.

Mary Jane King (left), 80, passed away April 13 at Northway Health and Rehabilitation. JCC/ME says King was a tenant at Northway and lived in southwest Birmingham for several years. The decedent’s

daughter, Darlene King, is believed to be in Birmingham, but all attempts to locate her have failed.

David Allen Miller (center), 65, died at St. Vincent’s East April 13. Miller was said to be homeless before being a patient at the hospital.

Rose Marie Davis (left), 65, died April 11 in her apartment after her neighbor became worried about her well being. JCC/ME says they believe a daughter lives in Birmingham but she has not been found. Davis is reportedly a veteran from Youngstown, Ohio.

Wayne Simon (no photo), 70, passed away at the Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center April 6. There are no immediate family members believed to be alive.

If you have any information on the family of these individuals, contact JCC/ME at (205) 930-3603.

LATEST POSTS