BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the families of three recently deceased individuals in Birmingham.

Patricia Ann Russell (left) died of natural causes at her residence in the 800 block of 6th Avenue West back on Jan. 22. The 68-year-old was under the care of Expect Care Hospice at the time of her death. It is reported that she may have a sister living in Decatur, Georgia.

Lois McAdoo Williams (right) died of natural causes inside her residence back on Jan. 27. She was found by her landlord who was performing a welfare check. The 74-year-old reportedly has no known living relatives.

Robert Lee George (not pictured) was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk near the Greyhound Bus Terminal in the 10 block of 18th Street North back on Jan. 18. The 76-year-old is originally from Monroe County and lived in Mobile back in 1996. George was homeless and records at local shelters in Birmingham have no family or emergency contacts listed.

All attempts to reach the families of Russell, Williams and George have failed. If you have any information on any of these instances, contact JCCMEO at 205-930-3603.