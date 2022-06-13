HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of Irene Harper Tutten, a 97-year-old woman who died last week at a recovery center in Hoover where she was in hospice care.

According to the coroner’s office, all attempts to reach Tutten’s family have failed. Bill Yates, chief deputy coroner, said that Tutten previously lived on Rayburn Road in Hoover with her son-in-law, Richard Winsett, and daughter, Norma Winsett, who recently died in May of this year. Yates said that Tutten previously lived in North Ridgeville, Ohio and may still have family living there.

Yates is asking anyone with information about Tutten’s family to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at (205) 930-3603.