Coroner asking for help finding the families of 2 people who died in Birmingham

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the families of two people who recently died from natural causes at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Jennifer Renata Coleman, a 41-year old woman who had lived in Ensley since 2004, died Dec. 28. All attempts to locate her family have failed, according to the coroner’s office.

No family members of Keith Randall Sanders, 61, have been located either. Sanders, who died Dec. 11, had previously lived in Springville back in 2005 and Quinton in 2015.

If you have any information on either Coleman’s or Sanders’ families, call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.