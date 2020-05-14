Coronavirus superspreaders infecting others at higher rates

(WIAT) — The CDC has reported multiple events of coronavirus superspreaders. This is when explosive growth in cases early in an outbreak or sustained transmission in later stages takes place.

Doctors believe coronavirus superspreaders infect others with the virus at a much higher rater and can influence a pandemic, making it much worse. Dr. Celeste Reese Willis said tracking these spreaders not only provides critical information but helps keep others safe.

“The risk that it poses is if you have an individual like this that goes out in the community and is not wearing a face covering, coughs or sneezes, or they put themselves in a situation where they’re around a lot of people that have chronic comorbid conditions, it makes it a lot easier for that individual to be infected,” said Dr. Willis.

According to the CDC, superspreaders have been documented in other outbreaks, like SARS and MERS. The science behind COVID-19 and patients that contract it is still so new, researchers are left puzzled.

“We don’t know enough about COVID-19 to figure out why are these people superspreaders, why are other individuals not, because we see this superspreader kind of patient in people that have no comorbid conditions, we’ve seen in people that have co-morbid conditions, and we’ve seen it in varying age groups,” said Dr. Willis.

Social distancing and the use of face masks can help fight against the virus’ spread. Dr. Willis said the health department may notify you if you came into contact with someone who has contracted the virus. Following their medical advice or mandates is important in keeping yourself and others safe.