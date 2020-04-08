Coronavirus: Local traveling nurse warns Birmingham residents

Bessemer, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Tuesday, even as those in the state were still under orders to stay at home. The governor noted the three-day average of hospitalizations was down, indicating the state is “reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations”.

But the New York death toll continues to steeply rise. The state has recorded 5,489 deaths, up from 4,758 a day earlier. Those 731 deaths on Monday represent the highest single-day increase in the death toll since the crisis started.

At least 3,544 people have died in New York City from Covid-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, the city reported, a figure that eclipsed those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 2,753 people in the city.

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis heard from Bessemer city councilor Kimberly Alexander, who is also nurse. Alexander is now in New York at Lincoln Medical Center helping patients following a visit in California where she assisted people after being quarantined in San Diego. The Grand Princess Cruise Ship was forced to dock in Oakland in March after some crew members and passengers tested positive for the Coronavirus.

In NY, Alexander and other nurses urge Birmingham residents to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading. “We come into work and are immediatley met with death. “The reason why we’re in NY is because NY waited to late and now they are paying in bodies,” says one nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

Alexander returns to Birmingham later this month.