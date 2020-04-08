Coronavirus causing many Jews to celebrate Passover in a different way this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tonight, Jews around the world will be celebrating Passover, but in a different way due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Passover, which lasts eight days and commemorates the time when the Israelites escaped from slavery in Egypt, normally involves a Seder dinner with family and friends. However, many families are holding “virtual Seders” this year due to social distancing guidelines.

Seder involves eating matzo, which is unleavened bread as well as other special dishes.

Rabbi Adam Wright at Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham said he has a message for Jews celebrating Passover this year.

“When you look at Jewish history and how much we’ve suffered, whether it was the Black Plague or the pograms in Europe, we’ve always found a wait to pivot and recreate the Passover experience,” Wright said. “We’ve been down this road before. We just haven’t seen it in a really long time.”

Wright said it is important to retell the Passover Seder so that future generations can remember the Jewish community’s obligation to freedom and redemption to those in the shackles of slavery, may it be spiritual or personal.

“This is what they did 500 years ago or a 1,000 years ago,” he said. “We always found a way to retell the Passover story.”

