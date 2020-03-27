Coronavirus case confirmed at Pinson Valley High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Schools has confirmed that someone at Pinson Valley High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Per health department guidelines we have notified teachers, students, and staff,” said John Huddleston, spokesperson for the school system, in an email to CBS 42.

It is unknown whether the case was from a student, teacher or employee at the school. It is also unknown if the person had the virus prior to school being let out March 13. However, scientists have claimed the virus can live up to several days on hard surfaces.

No further information was released on the case Friday afternoon.

