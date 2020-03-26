Employee at Lowe’s store in Trussville tests positive for coronavirus

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at a Lowe’s store in Trussville has coronavirus, the company confirmed to CBS 42 Thursday afternoon.

The employee last worked at the store, located at 1885 Edward Lake Road, on March 18. According to Sarah Lively, a spokesperson for Lowe’s, the employee has been quarantined and is currently receiving care.

Lively said the store remained opened and was extensively cleaned according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, associates who worked closely with the individual were put on paid leave.

This news comes days after another Lowe’s employee in Cullman tested positive for COVID-19. The same steps were taken to clean and quarantine employees.

It was not revealed which department the infected employee worked in.

