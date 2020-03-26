TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at a Lowe’s store in Trussville has coronavirus, the company confirmed to CBS 42 Thursday afternoon.
The employee last worked at the store, located at 1885 Edward Lake Road, on March 18. According to Sarah Lively, a spokesperson for Lowe’s, the employee has been quarantined and is currently receiving care.
Lively said the store remained opened and was extensively cleaned according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, associates who worked closely with the individual were put on paid leave.
This news comes days after another Lowe’s employee in Cullman tested positive for COVID-19. The same steps were taken to clean and quarantine employees.
It was not revealed which department the infected employee worked in.
LATEST POSTS
- Employee at Lowe’s store in Trussville tests positive for coronavirus
- UAB’s record-breaking golf season leaves unfinished business
- Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises
- WATCH LIVE: Birmingham City Council to discuss Legion Field COVID-19 drive-thru site
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, ALSDE, ADPH to provide COVID-19 update; discuss schools, combat virus