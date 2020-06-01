Coronavirus alters hurricane shelter plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Shelters that open during dangerous hurricanes may look and operate differently this storm season, state emergency officials said, as the new coronavirus complicate response plans.

Across the coastal United States, concerns over COVID-19 has added a new complication to response planning as emergency officials prepare for the hurricane season that officially starts Monday.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said coronavirus is altering response planning. He said the state will look at opening more shelters, to allow social distancing, or the use of non-congregant sheltering where possible.

Forecasters are predicting that it could be a busier than average hurricane season.

