ALEA crews take extra precaution rescuing injured hiker at Oak Mountain due to COVID-19 outbreak

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Aviation crew rescued an injured hiker in Oak Mountain State Park.

According to ALEA’s Facebook post, this crew conducted rescues at Peavine Falls in Shelby County and Little River Canyon in Cherokee County before this rescue. This all happened last Friday.

ALEA took extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“​Or guy actually put a mask, on which is not normal for us. Normally we bring them inside the aircraft but because of this situation, we only lifted her right to the edge of the skids of the platform​” said Cpl. Kent Smith, who was in the helicopter at the time of the rescue.

We’re told the hiker fell and injured her ankle. Crews rescued her from a remote location in the woods.

Oak Mountain released the following statement:

“Oak Mountain State Park has always been and remains a safe place for public recreation. While we have had a couple recent instances where park guests needed assistance, these instances are not outside the norm for what the park experiences in a given year. Further, park visitation has decreased since the Governor’s and Public Health Director’s Stay at Home Order went into effect on Saturday, April 4th.”

