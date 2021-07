BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wednesday claimed the life of a Cordova woman.

Tina Rae Carter Pounds, 55, died at a nearby hospital after the 1999 Yamaha motorcycle on which she was a passenger lost control and overturned on I-22 near mile marker 88.

The driver was also transported to the hospital, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the crash.