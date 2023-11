JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old Cordova man was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dimetri Leon Phillips was found shot on North Main Street and Hwy 78 in Graysville around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Phillips’ death is being investigated as a homicide by Graysville Police.

No information regarding a suspect is available at this time.