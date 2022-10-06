TONIGHT: Not quite as cool as the past couple of nights, but temperatures still drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, with a few low 40s not out of the question in the typical cool spots. The sky will remain clear overnight.

FRIDAY: A mostly clear sky, with high temperatures again reaching the low 80s. We may see a few more clouds at times Friday afternoon and evening though as a cold front pushes south across the state. We don’t have near enough moisture ahead of this front to support any rain chances, but some occasional shade from a cloud will be possible.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: You cant ask for much better football weather than this. Cool and comfortable temperatures with no rain in sight for football games this week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Behind Friday’s front comes some cool, Fall air. High temperatures will be 8-10 degrees lower over the weekend, and Sunday morning temperatures will start in the mid 40s, with some colder pockets in the valleys of North Alabama potentially starting in the 30s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The weather for the two big games this week will be absolutely perfect. Temperatures will be in the 70s at kickoff for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry in Athens, as Auburn looks to bounce back against #2 Georgia at 2:30. Temperatures will be in the 60s by the time that game wraps up. #1 Alabama then takes on Texas A&M at 7:00 in Tuscaloosa, which is a game both teams have had circled since Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher had a war of words earlier this year. The weather for the late game will definitely have that Fall feel to it, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s by the time the game ends. UAB will have cool but fantastic weather for homecoming, with temperatures at kickoff in the low 70s and plenty of sun through the day for all the festivities.

TROPICS: We’re still monitoring a tropical wave that is projected to develop into a tropical depression or storm any time now. Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 will hug the northern coast of South America as it pushes west towards Nicaragua early next week. As of now, that means we’d see no impact from that storm, but we’ll monitor closely to ensure no remnants of the storm slide back into the Gulf of Mexico. That’s not likely to happen, but we can’t totally rule it out yet.

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Models have been fairly consistent in building some moisture ahead of a cold front next week, and that would finally bring us a rain chance by next Thursday. It won’t amount to a lot; we’re looking at half an inch or less of rain, but it’ll break a long streak of dry days.

