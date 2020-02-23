Convicted murderer escaped from Childersburg work release center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Correctional officers noticed an inmate was not present for Saturday evening’s bed count roster call. Now, local law enforcement officials are searching for an escaped inmate in Talladega County.

Officials are searching for Daniel Miner, 43, convicted of murder in 1994.

The Alabama Department of Corrections report at 8:45 p.m. there was an institutional bed count roster called. At 9:30 p.m., correctional officers were not clear on the whereabouts of Miner.

Miner is serving a life sentence for murder. He is five-feet, six-inches and has tattoos on his arms and torso, a tattoo on his neck and on his back.

If you see the inmate or have any information that may lead to his recapture, contact the department of corrections at (800) 831-8825, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.