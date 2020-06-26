Controversy surrounds memorializing of John C. Calhoun in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — John C. Calhoun is now in the spotlight with a confederate statue just removed in South Carolina on Wednesday.

The legacy of Calhoun, who served as vice president under both John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson and was a staunch supporter of slavery, still exists in Alabama through both Calhoun County and Calhoun Community College in Anniston.

“No political leader in the Southern region more prominent during the Antebellum period than John C. Calhoun of South Carolina. Calhoun was also unlike some of his other Southern leaders during the Antebellum period because he was unapologetically pro-slavery,” retired Athens State University professor Jess Brown said.

However, Brown believes relics of the past should always be taught. Calhoun Community College is the largest community college in Alabama

“There are topics that should be studied because they involve important people heritage is different. I certainly want John C. Calhoun studied, but the question becomes for each generation what subsets of history do we wish to applaud and cheerlead,” Brown said.

On Thursday, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones reflected on the name of the community college.

“The message is one thing, but I don’t know why we would really want to name a community college for anybody that had not had a significant either be from Alabama or not had a significant contribution to the state of Alabama,” Jones said.

Jones said that while many are focusing on removing names and statues linked to the Confederacy, Alabamians shouldn’t lose focus on the goal of making effective change for people in all communities.

“To break down the barriers that have created the inequalities in healthcare, inequalities in our system of justice, inequalities in economic development,” Jones said.

Calhoun Community College has no authority to change its name and all changes must be made through the Alabama Community College System.

