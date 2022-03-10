BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike Electric of Mount Airy, North Carolina. The company was repairing electrical lines southwest of Birmingham when the workers were killed last August. Investigators determined the company let the workers repair the line without taking all the proper safety steps and without sufficient training.

The company has 15 days to pay fines totaling $43,506 or to contest the penalties.