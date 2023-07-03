VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — A new mega gas station truck stop is under construction across the street from the Mercedes Benz plant in Vance.

The new Sprint Mart store is 16,000 square feet and will host a gas station that features charging stations for electric vehicles.

The property will also house a restaurant called Sadie’s Diner that will seat over 100 people. The diner will serve a “meat and three” meal, as well as other food, and is projected to be open 24/7.

Resident Iris Stevens is excited about what this will mean for the area.

“Oh I am so excited it’s coming because we live out in the country, and we have nothing,” Stevens said. “It’s going to bring a lot of revenue in here too and I am excited about it.”

Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle says this project will have a tremendous economic impact for Vance and the county.

“It will generate lots of revenue coming through here and will answer lots of needs from all these industrial parks and for Mercedes employees,” Tingle said. “And folks around here will have a place to come eat and fuel up and stuff so it’s going to be great.”

The projected opening date for the gas station is this year’s Labor Day.