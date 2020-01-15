Construction starts on new dorm at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Construction is underway on the new $150 million Tutwiler Residence Hall on the University of Alabama campus.

The new 365,000-square-foot dormitory will be home to 1,285 first-year female students. It will replace the existing Tutwiler Residence Hall, next to the site.

News outlets report that construction is set to be completed by mid-2022.

The new facility will be the third residence hall built on the campus over a 100-year time span honoring Julia Tutwiler, an education and prison reform advocate.

