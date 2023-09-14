ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Several major projects are underway in the city of Alabaster.

Their city council recently approved millions of dollars in funding. City leaders said this has been a long time coming.

Alabaster’s Parks and Recreation director, Tim Hamm, said many of these projects include facelifts for their athletic and leisure facilities.

Veterans Park is just one of several areas getting upgrades, like new artificial turf for the baseball and softball fields, eight new pickle ball courts and a brand-new playground.

Hamm said this will be the first major upgrade for this park since it opened in 2004.

He added Alabaster is a booming and growing city, and that it’s time to give their people and visitors enhanced opportunities to enjoy nature and be active outdoors.

“If you drive by on the interstate, you see everything that’s going on,” said Hamm. “And so, 20 years is a long time. It was time for some upgrades and our administration and council saw Veterans Park as one of those areas that we needed to take care of. I appreciate the backing they give us, and it’s on us to just come up with ideas and make it happen when it’s done.”

Larry Simmons Stadium and Jim “Peanut” Davenport Field are also among Alabaster facilities getting upgrades. Plans are in the works for an amphitheatre too.

Hamm said he hopes these additions and future projects provide more opportunities for community members in their home city.

“We’re in the design phases of a rec. center right now, which is going to be a huge project for the city of Alabaster,” said Hamm. “It’s something that I think has been needed for a long time. So, we’re early in that process and that’s just going to be another one of those things that, you know, you don’t have to run up to Pelham or to Hoover to do those things. They’ll be here in your hometown of Alabaster. So, we’re excited about that.”

Community members said it’s great to see Alabaster growing and moving in a positive direction.

“They opened up a new park over on industrial road, and so, I think they’re trying to make more things available to the residents which I think is a great thing,” said Mike Harden.

“I was out here last night, and the soccer fields were packed, kids were on swings and to me, that reminds me of growing up, being outside and playing,” said Cindy Hilbrich. “And so, to see that and to be able to bring your kids out and spend time together as a family is super, super important.”

Hamm said community members can look forward to enjoying the finished product of some of these projects in the spring.

Full list of projects and additions coming to Alabaster: