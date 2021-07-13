Construction begins to transform area beneath I-59/20 in Birmingham into entertainment district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilman Darrel O’Quinn says a decent amount of the project should be completed before the World Games in 2022. And with everything these plans have to offer, city leaders and community members are excited.

“I don’t think there is anything like it that comes close,” O’Quinn said.

“I’m excited. I’m just so excited Birmingham is rising,” resident Elgin Andrews said.

Andrews has lived in Birmingham his entire life and says he has seen plenty of change over the years.

“I watched them knock down Fair Park. I watched them, literally, tear down a lot of stuff and build new things,” Andrews said.

But he embraces the change and says places nearby like Uptown have really blossomed.

“And Uptown is just the site and place for people to come visit,” Andrew said.

He believes projects like CityWalk BHAM will help Birmingham explode.

“So we can be on the map. And stay on the map,” Andrews said.

O’Quinn says the $34 million dollar project will stretch from 15th street down to 25th under I-59/20. He says there will be things like a skate park, a large fountain, lots of fun outdoor activities.

“An outdoor classroom, amphitheater, outdoor entertainment space. A dog park. Pickleball courts,” O’Quinn said.

He says this is a unique project for both Birmingham and any city in the United States.

“It’s going to draw people in from all across the metro area on a regular basis. And I’m sure people from across the country will want to come see it too,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn says plenty of money is being invested into the growth of Birmingham and people like Andrews are ready for the city to continue to grow.

“And I’m just hoping for brighter things for the future of Birmingham,” Andrews said.

The BJCC will manage the park when completed.

“The BJCC is proud to partner with ALDOT to assume ongoing operations and maintenance of CityWalk upon its completion,” said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO, BJCC Authority. It’s a natural fit for the BJCC, not just because of proximity, but because our team has key experience managing this sort of multi-attraction destination. We’re excited to see it taking shape all around us, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to CityWalk later next year.”

