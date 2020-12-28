Conservation enforcement officer injured in pursuit of suspect in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A conservation enforcement officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was injured while pursuing a suspect in Bullock County Sunday morning.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the officer was injured when their vehicle left the roadway during the chase just after 1:30 a.m. The incident occurred on Greenwood Drive at Alabama 51 near Hurtsboro.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
- WATCH: Alabama coaches, players address media ahead of Rose Bowl matchup with Notre Dame
- Alabama, Lyric theaters hope to benefit from coronavirus relief bill funding
- Authorities warning residents of scam aimed at concealed carry permit owners in Jefferson County
- Police searching for Florida man accused of killing mom of 4 in North Carolina
- Cullman police, fire chiefs receive COVID-19 vaccine
ADCNR