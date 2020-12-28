Conservation enforcement officer injured in pursuit of suspect in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A conservation enforcement officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was injured while pursuing a suspect in Bullock County Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the officer was injured when their vehicle left the roadway during the chase just after 1:30 a.m. The incident occurred on Greenwood Drive at Alabama 51 near Hurtsboro.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

ADCNR