Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosting “Congress in your Community” townhall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host state and local leaders for a “Congress in your Community” telephone town hall meeting.
Sewell says she’ll discuss the most recent covid-19 relief bill, vaccine distribution efforts, small business resources, and more.
Sewell and participants will also answer questions for people living in district seven.
To participate, you can go to Sewell’s official website or call 877-353-4701.
It will be on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
