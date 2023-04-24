BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced Monday that $2 million dollars in federal funding will be given to the Lovelady Center to help further its mission.

The Lovelady Center works to help break the cycle of incarceration and poverty for women in the Birmingham area. The funding is part of the almost $43 million dollars Sewell secured for community projects throughout the 7th district.

Congresswoman Sewell said this money will help this center continue to change lives in Alabama.

“The work that you are doing is so important. To your residents I say we see you, we hear you. And most importantly we are bringing resources to the Lovelady Center to help you,” Congresswoman Sewell said.

According to founder Brenda Lovelady Spahn, the money will be used to renovate dorms at the Lovelady Center. The center currently houses about 400 women and 100 children.

Lovelady Spahn said these upgrades will directly improve their experience.

“Once we get it repaired and renovated it will run a lot better,” Lovelady Spahn said. “Our development department spends so much of their time raising the resources for this or that and now that time can be better spent.”

This project is one of 15 projects Sewell has secured money for the 2023 fascial year.

