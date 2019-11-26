Congressman Robert Aderholt gives the latest on what’s happening at the capitol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State lawmakers are back at home following the Thanksgiving holiday. One of those lawmakers stopped by CBS 42 to talk about what is going on in Washington D.C.

What’s going on with the impeachment inquiries? Will this move to a vote?

Aderholt states that no one knows at this point the final decision of Congress whether to move to a vote on President Trump’s impeachment. He believes the Democrats are putting pressure on the speaker to hold off on impeachment. There is also pressure to push the process forward.

“No one really knows at this point. I think, if I had to call it, they will probably move forward with it,” Aderholt said.

Aderholt has been in office since 1997. He has witnessed an impeachment process before with President Bill Clinton. At the time he was a “freshman” in Congress. Aderholt compared the process then with the current process now.

“It was a completely different outlook. One thing that was different then was that it was very clear and convincing about Bill Clinton, where he had lied to Congress, where he had lied under oath. In this matter [with Trump] you have something that no one really knows, there’s nothing clear and convincing that the president has done anything wrong,” Aderholt said.

Aderholt believes President Trump did not show pressure toward the president of Ukraine.

“Here the president of Ukraine has said he never felt any pressure, he never felt like there was anything compelling for him that was some kind of quid pro quo that he had to do something. This is the person that supposedly said that he tried to put a condition on. There’s no compelling, no clear and convincing reason that the president did anything wrong and certainly should not be removed from office,” Aderholt explained.

Trump rally coming soon to Alabama?

Earlier this month, Alabama played against LSU, a major game that brought in special guests including President Trump. Aderholt was among the guests sat in the suite with President Trump for November 9’s game.

“This was his first southern football game and certainly his first SEC football game and I can tell you he was mesmerized. I don’t think he’s ever seen the electricity in one place. You know he has a lot of people at his rallies but this was probably, the amount of people in Bryant-Denny stadium, doubles what usually is at his well-attended rallies,” Aderholt said.

Aderholt said that President Trump mentioned Alabama would be a great place for a future campaign rally. Aderholt has since talked with the University of Alabama’s president to make that possible.

