Alabamians slowly returning to church, but with tickets this time

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama may have given the green light for churches to reopen across the state, but the Jefferson County Health Department is recommending local churches wait another two weeks before reopening.

Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia Hills has put safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Church members now have to register for free tickets on the church’s website.

“It’s really just more a seat reservation system for us to make sure we keep the crowd safe,” Pastor Carter McInnis said.

Mountaintop’s sanctuary holds up to 1,600 seats, but organizers decided to limit the service this Sunday to 400.

“We’re really trying to create a contactless-free experience,” McInnis said.

Church service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit there website at Mountaintopchurch.com.

