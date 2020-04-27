Confederate Memorial Day marked in Alabama

COLUMBIA, SC – JUNE 27: Demonstrators protest at the South Carolina State House calling for the Confederate flag to remain on the State House grounds June 27, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. Earlier in the week South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley expressed support for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in the wake of the nine murders at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is marking Confederate Memorial Day.

State offices are closed April 27 for Confederate Memorial Day. Organizers of an annual Confederate remembrance service at the Alabama Capitol posted on social media that this year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday in Alabama in 1901.

Alabama has three Confederate-related state holidays. Confederate Memorial Day is marked on the fourth Monday in April. The state marks Jefferson Davis’ birthday in February. The state also jointly celebrates Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.

