Conecuh Sausage Gift Shop opens in Evergreen

Evergreen, Ala. (WIAT) — Fans of Conecuh sausage rejoice! A new Conecuh sausage gift shop is now open right across from the Conecuh sausage plant and main office in Evergreen on Exit 96.

At the gift shop, you can buy your favorite Conecuh products as well as branded merchandise like t-shirts and cups. And those traveling can get a nice pit stop meal by taking advantage of the Conecuh sausage hot dog bar. You can get just about any type of Conecuh you want. We’re talking hickory, cajun, cracked black pepper and of course the original. You can dress up your Conecuh dog with ketchup, mustard, relish, chili and other various condiments and take it to go or eat it outside in the dining area. The Conecuh dogs are just 2 dollars a piece plus tax.

And speaking of dogs, there is a Dog Walk area for you to let your furry friend frolic if they need to take a break on a road trip.

The gift shop opened back on August 3rd. An official grand opening ceremony will take place soon although a date has not yet been announced. Hours for the gift shop are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.