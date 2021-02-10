Concerns grow over vaccine equity and accessibility in minority communities

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Parker High School is one of the newest vaccine sites set to open Feb. 11.

Parker High School has been established as UAB Medicine’s third community vaccination site along with the Hoover Met and UAB’s Highland Hospital. Appointments can be made with UAB by clicking here.

The high school is one of the only sites available to take on a larger crowd each day in the city of Birmingham. This important detail sheds light on the equity and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in minority communities.

Notably, Walmart and Sam’s Club released its list of Alabama locations where you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 12. None of its locations in Jefferson or Shelby County were listed.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said she did have concerns at the start of vaccine distribution, however does not anymore.

“We have UAB now, they’re going to make sure the community gets the vaccines,” Tyson said. “The mayor is going to make sure the community gets the vaccine.”

Tyson is now working on educating communities on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and finding a way to provide transportation to get the vaccine for those who are in need.