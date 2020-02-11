Complaint: Birmingham 2-year-old was beaten to death by man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Court documents reveal new details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old last week.

Kaiden Ford was found not breathing in an apartment Feb. 5 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The 2-year-old was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.

31-year-old Sylvester Taylor was arrested and charged with capital murder. JCSO says Kaiden died as a result of injuries inflicted by Taylor.

Court documents released Tuesday accuse Taylor of killing Kaiden by “striking him with his hands, and/or belt, and/or a cord.”

No other information has been released at this time. Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

LATEST POSTS