BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Court documents reveal new details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old last week.
Kaiden Ford was found not breathing in an apartment Feb. 5 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The 2-year-old was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.
31-year-old Sylvester Taylor was arrested and charged with capital murder. JCSO says Kaiden died as a result of injuries inflicted by Taylor.
Court documents released Tuesday accuse Taylor of killing Kaiden by “striking him with his hands, and/or belt, and/or a cord.”
No other information has been released at this time. Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
LATEST POSTS
- Gun rights group files lawsuit against Sumiton Mayor after guns not allowed at Frog Festival
- Neighbors, utility providers prepare for possible severe weather in Alabama
- California declares victory in battle to maintain tougher emission standards
- Complaint: Birmingham 2-year-old was beaten to death by man
- ‘Our decisions are under attack’: Dems push to end Senate stalemate on election security bills