Company gifts specialty dog tags, pendants to Tuscaloosa PD in honor of Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Atlanta-based nonprofit has gifted specialty dog tags and pendants to the Tuscaloosa Police Department in memory of fallen Det. Dornell Cousette.

Det. Cousette was killed in the line of duty Sept. 16 while serving a warrant in Tuscaloosa. In honor of his service, Point 27 gave these “Thin Blue Line” dog tags and scripture-inscribed folded flag pendants.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Det. Cousette made and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” U.S. Army Col. and director of Point 27 David Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to thank the officers, who served alongside Cousette, for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Point 27 has distributed more than 300,000 Shields of Strength, including high volume gifts in partnership with the national organizations such as Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for [military] Survivors (TAPS), Patriot Guard Riders and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

